Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $1,937,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,240,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,266,000 after acquiring an additional 85,212 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.73.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,622 shares of company stock worth $190,467. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

