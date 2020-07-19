Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 288.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

TGNA opened at $11.41 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TGNA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

