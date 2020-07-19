Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 250.3% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 203,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 145,218 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in OGE Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 561,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 48,007 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $575,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of OGE opened at $32.38 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

