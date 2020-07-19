Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

