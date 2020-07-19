Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,955 Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 701.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. Glaukos Corp has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $8,138,145.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

