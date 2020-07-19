Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $311,000 Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $5,345,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

INGR stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.18.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda acquired 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $187,850.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

