ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) Stock Price Up 3%

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) rose 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.76 and last traded at $26.63, approximately 7,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, formerly ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

