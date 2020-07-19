Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 79,185.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 569,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after buying an additional 330,307 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in CMS Energy by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 415,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 958,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,302,000 after purchasing an additional 246,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.97.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.91. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

