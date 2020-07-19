12,519 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,114.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,426 shares of company stock worth $1,514,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Barclays lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

