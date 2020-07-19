CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $45,000 in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $91,597,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $24,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $13,879,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $10,740,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $16.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 26th.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

