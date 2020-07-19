CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

