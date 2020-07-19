Cardan Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,412 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,067,144 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,839,716,000 after purchasing an additional 915,103 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.58.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.88 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

