Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 144 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2,166.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $724.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $699.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $642.91. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $735.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.21.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.