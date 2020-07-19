Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AAON were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AAON by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AAON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after buying an additional 61,344 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AAON by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in AAON by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAON. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 36,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $2,030,572.25. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $53,455.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,993.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,164 shares of company stock worth $8,239,514. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.74. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

