First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,158 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,533,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,632,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 538,827 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,517,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,230,000 after buying an additional 1,143,055 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,214.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,190,000 after buying an additional 1,736,778 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 1,194,282 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $849.61 million, a P/E ratio of -126.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.