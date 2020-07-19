Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,548,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after buying an additional 2,186,966 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,864,000 after buying an additional 1,435,234 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after buying an additional 892,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,731,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,762,000 after acquiring an additional 804,289 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

