First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 50,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $26.81 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.