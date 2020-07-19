Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $566,000 Position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Federated Investors stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. Federated Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.