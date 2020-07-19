First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,832 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 75,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in First Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

FBP stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. First Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.