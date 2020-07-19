Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.3% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.58.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.