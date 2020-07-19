Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,171 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.58.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

