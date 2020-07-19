Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,735 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Truewealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.58.

Shares of MSFT opened at $202.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.