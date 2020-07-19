Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 26.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOG. Cfra dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

HOG opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

