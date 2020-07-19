Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 77.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $71.29.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensient Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

