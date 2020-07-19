Cooper Financial Group Has $6.62 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,536 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.58.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

