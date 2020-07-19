Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $25.57 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,642 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,607 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,067,144 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,839,716,000 after purchasing an additional 915,103 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.58.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

