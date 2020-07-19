Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 766 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD opened at $84.87 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,225 shares of company stock worth $34,149,197. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Argus began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.