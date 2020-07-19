Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 410,310 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,624,000 after purchasing an additional 138,186 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $294.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total transaction of $535,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,036 shares of company stock valued at $85,490,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

