First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $76,000 in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 339,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 108,350 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Yamana Gold by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 100,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 142,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUY. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial cut Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.75. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.