Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,319,000 after buying an additional 190,420 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $650,506,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,299,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,941,000 after buying an additional 53,913 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $182.08 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average of $167.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

