CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,388 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,921,000 after acquiring an additional 936,212 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $84,619,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.31.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $168.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

