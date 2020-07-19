Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 26th.

HWM opened at $16.44 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

