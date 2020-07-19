First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 2,155 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 100.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 771.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Umpqua by 32.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Umpqua by 499,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $10.46 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

