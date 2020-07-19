First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,532,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 63.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 640,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,361,000 after purchasing an additional 248,417 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4,129.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 166,285 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,098,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,702,000 after buying an additional 140,343 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $119.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,234.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

