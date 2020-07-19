First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 25,237 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 222.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $15,609,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IVR opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $549.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Invesco Mortgage Capital has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

