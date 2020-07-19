CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.09.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.47 per share, with a total value of $714,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,789,570.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $568,517.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,132 shares of company stock worth $2,073,289 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

