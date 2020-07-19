Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,129,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67,919 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Potlatchdeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

