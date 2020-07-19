Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 74 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

AMP stock opened at $153.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

