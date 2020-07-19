Optimum Investment Advisors Has $50,000 Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $97,497,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.15.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 752.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

