Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,159.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 351,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 323,567 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $2,453,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,070,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 61.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 162,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.9% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 106,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 30,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of TNA opened at $29.14 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.