Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $3,389,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 100.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $248.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.23.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $1,842,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,727 shares of company stock worth $16,235,465 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $292.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.43 and its 200-day moving average is $251.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.