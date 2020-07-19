Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 71.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.46.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

