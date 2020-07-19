iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGE. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 342,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,653 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $37.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.