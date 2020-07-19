Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 3,958 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $31.85 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

