Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $667,000 Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 80.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.60 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average of $105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.16.

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,209.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $254,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,045,614.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

