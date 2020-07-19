Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 5,682 Shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBAB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the 1st quarter worth about $1,270,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the 1st quarter worth about $1,141,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the 1st quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 43,777 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Donald A. Jr. Chubb purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $206,190.00.

GBAB opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $25.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

About Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

