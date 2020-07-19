Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after buying an additional 250,950 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $5,735,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

