Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,236 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 479.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $80.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.