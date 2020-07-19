Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.22.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.