Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 19,907 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,033 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $13.08 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.